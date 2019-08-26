Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Paringa Resources Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paringa Resources Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paringa Resources Limited
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paringa Resources Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.57
|2.49
The rivals have a potential upside of 109.27%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Paringa Resources Limited
|-23.29%
|-15.15%
|-57.25%
|0%
|0%
|-63.16%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend while Paringa Resources Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.
Dividends
Paringa Resources Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Paringa Resources Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Paringa Resources Limited.
