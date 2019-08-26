Paringa Resources Limited (PNRL) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Paringa Resources Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources Limited N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paringa Resources Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend while Paringa Resources Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Paringa Resources Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paringa Resources Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Paringa Resources Limited.