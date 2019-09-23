Pareteum (TEUM) Reaches $1.40 52-Week Low; Shorts at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Lowered By 17.77%

The stock of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.34 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.40 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $157.44M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $1.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.30 million less. The stock decreased 16.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 6.86M shares traded or 75.50% up from the average. Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) has risen 22.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TEUM News: 02/04/2018 – PARETEUM CORP – DISCLOSED IN ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K THAT AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DID NOT CONTAIN A GOING CONCERN QUALIFICATION PARAGRAPH; 11/04/2018 – PARETEUM CORP – INTEGRATE INTERACTIVE DIGITAL MEDIA GMBH MESSAGING PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Pareteum: Levering Its Cloud Communications Platform To Serve $5 Billion Predictive Analytics Market; 14/05/2018 – Pareteum Procures Worldwide License to Embed iPass Technology for $3M; 03/04/2018 – PARETEUM CORP – SIGNED A 3-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ITS GLOBAL CLOUD SERVICES PLATFORM FOR SERVICES IN SOUTH ASIA; 29/03/2018 – Pareteum Publishes Whitepaper Defining the Smart City Movement and its Role in this Transformation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pareteum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEUM); 13/03/2018 – PARETEUM CORP SAYS HAS SELECTED NETNUMBER INC FOR ITS TITAN CENTRALIZED SIGNALING AND ROUTING CONTROL (CSRC) PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – PARETEUM – AS PER AGREEMENT, WILL BE PAID ON MONTHLY RECURRING REVENUE BASIS FOR PLATFORM SUPPORT SERVICES BASED ON NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS; 11/04/2018 – PARETEUM CORP – IDM’S MESSAGING PLATFORM WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO PARETEUM’S GLOBAL MOBILITY CLOUD PLATFORM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) had a decrease of 17.77% in short interest. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 35.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of $157.44 million. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface , and software development suite. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis.

Analysts await Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pareteum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

