Pareteum (TEUM) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Occidental Petroleum Has 0.84 Sentiment

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 355 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 421 reduced and sold stakes in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 617.91 million shares, up from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Occidental Petroleum Corp in top ten positions increased from 11 to 13 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 114 Reduced: 307 Increased: 254 New Position: 101.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 48.82% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for 6.29 million shares. Mason Capital Management Llc owns 2.20 million shares or 21.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 7.75% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 6.3% in the stock. Oslo Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 450,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.29 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

