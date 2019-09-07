Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 2.93 N/A -0.21 0.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 7 0.22 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that Pareteum Corporation is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has a 1.08 beta and it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pareteum Corporation and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 79.2% respectively. 7.33% are Pareteum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 2.17% -6.55% -4.94% -54.84% -62.53% -52.33%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has 107.1% stronger performance while Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has -52.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Pareteum Corporation beats Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.