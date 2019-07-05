Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) compete with each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 3 5.69 N/A -0.21 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pareteum Corporation and CenturyLink Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -29.7% -23.5% CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Pareteum Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pareteum Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CenturyLink Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pareteum Corporation and CenturyLink Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CenturyLink Inc. 3 9 0 2.75

Competitively the average price target of CenturyLink Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 4.85% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pareteum Corporation and CenturyLink Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 74.9%. Insiders held 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are CenturyLink Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation -4.48% 11.72% 49.33% 101.8% 80.65% 165.09% CenturyLink Inc. -4.2% -8.52% -25.51% -42.09% -43.09% -27.72%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation had bullish trend while CenturyLink Inc. had bearish trend.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.