Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Comparison side by side

Since Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are part of the Telecom Services – Domestic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 3 5.67 N/A -0.21 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 57 1.83 N/A 3.87 14.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pareteum Corporation and Verizon Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -29.7% -23.5% Verizon Communications Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pareteum Corporation has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Verizon Communications Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Verizon Communications Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verizon Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pareteum Corporation and Verizon Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verizon Communications Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Verizon Communications Inc. is $61.67, which is potential 6.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.2% of Pareteum Corporation shares and 68.6% of Verizon Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of Verizon Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation -4.48% 11.72% 49.33% 101.8% 80.65% 165.09% Verizon Communications Inc. 0.76% -3.24% 4.28% -2.82% 17.16% 1.05%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has stronger performance than Verizon Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verizon Communications Inc. beats Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things (IoT). This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2016, it had 114.2 million retail connections. The companyÂ’s Wireline segment offers high-speed Internet, Fios Internet, and Fios video services; voice services, such as local exchange, regional and long distance calling, and voice messaging services, as well as Voice over Internet protocol services; network products and solutions comprising private Internet protocol (IP), public Internet, Ethernet, and optical networking services; IT infrastructure services that include collocation and managed hosting services; cloud services, which comprise computing, storage, backup, recovery, and application platforms; and business communications services. This segment also provides data security, voice and data, cloud and IT, business communications, IoT, and mobility services; and data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, wireless, and other carriers. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.