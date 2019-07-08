Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) is a company in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Pareteum Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.54% of all Telecom Services – Domestic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Pareteum Corporation has 7.33% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.27% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pareteum Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -29.70% -23.50% Industry Average 20.81% 35.60% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pareteum Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 654.88M 3.15B 51.34

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pareteum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 2.50 3.20 2.14 2.76

Pareteum Corporation presently has an average price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 176.01%. As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of -56.06%. Based on the data given earlier, Pareteum Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pareteum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation -4.48% 11.72% 49.33% 101.8% 80.65% 165.09% Industry Average 3.43% 7.51% 17.79% 36.34% 41.38% 31.60%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has stronger performance than Pareteum Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pareteum Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s rivals have 1.01 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pareteum Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Pareteum Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s rivals are 17.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Dividends

Pareteum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pareteum Corporation shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to Pareteum Corporation’s peers.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.