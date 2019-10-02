Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pareteum Corporation has 33.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pareteum Corporation has 7.33% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Pareteum Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 5,063,314,974.34% -19.00% -14.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pareteum Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 107.56M 2 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pareteum Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.67 2.23

As a group, Telecom Services – Domestic companies have a potential upside of 30.17%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pareteum Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.94 Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pareteum Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Pareteum Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. In other hand, Pareteum Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pareteum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pareteum Corporation’s competitors beat Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.