Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Comparing side by side

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Telecom Services – Domestic. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 1.74 N/A -0.21 0.00 Altice USA Inc. 25 2.49 N/A 0.17 148.33

Demonstrates Pareteum Corporation and Altice USA Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pareteum Corporation. Its rival Altice USA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Pareteum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altice USA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pareteum Corporation and Altice USA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Altice USA Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Pareteum Corporation’s upside potential is 225.20% at a $4 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Altice USA Inc. is $33.86, which is potential 16.72% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Pareteum Corporation appears more favorable than Altice USA Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Pareteum Corporation shares and 86.1% of Altice USA Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Altice USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation has stronger performance than Altice USA Inc.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats Pareteum Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.