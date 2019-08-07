Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.04 Million; Elm Ridge Management Cut Stake in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) by $360,246

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 105,298 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59M market cap company. The stock increased 20.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 432,738 shares traded or 41.08% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 04/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IN NDA ACCEPTANCE LETTER, FDA STATED THAT NO FILING OR POTENTIAL REVIEW ISSUES WERE IDENTIFIED AT THE TIME; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $184.3 MLN; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 09/03/2018 Paratek Short-Interest Ratio Rises 146% to 9 Days; 04/04/2018 – Paratek: New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK FOR 1Q `19 OMADACYCLINE LAUNCH; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTK); 19/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, PRICES $140M OF CONV SR SUB NOTES DUE; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK REPORTS EFFICACY DATA OF ORAL-ONLY OMADACYCLINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PRTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.65 million shares or 4.14% more from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,724 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 9,436 shares. Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8.57% stake. Amer Interest Group Incorporated holds 0% or 20,521 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.01% or 287,902 shares. Moreover, Arbiter Partners Cap Management has 1.2% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Annex Advisory Limited Liability owns 13,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 66,979 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 106,611 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 298,814 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 149,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YRCW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,264 shares. D E Shaw & owns 63,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Citadel Llc reported 194,429 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). 40,038 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 341,258 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 596,445 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De owns 74,982 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 6,913 shares.