Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Holding Has Lifted by Roumell Asset Management Llc; As Eog Res (EPAM) Market Value Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Increased Its Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EPAM) by 201.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 138,473 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 46.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 207,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.41% . The hedge fund held 657,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 450,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 997,331 shares traded or 189.81% up from the average. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 67.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS SEES OMADACYCLINE PDUFA DATE OCT. 2018; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRTK PROPOSES PRIVATE OFFERING $125M CONV SR SUB NOTES; 13/04/2018 – Paratek Appoints Rolf K. Hoffman to Company’s Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 18/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2024; 04/04/2018 – PARATEK: FDA ACCEPTED NDA W/ PRIORITY REVIEW FOR OMADACYCLINE; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,300 shares to 4,171 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,229 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

