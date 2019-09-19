Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -3.76 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 473.34 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 94.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 99.9%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.