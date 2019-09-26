Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.18 N/A -3.76 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 2.83 N/A -4.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 49.3%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.