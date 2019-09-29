Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Since Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.98M -3.76 0.00 Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 552,127,463.62% -232.6% -39.5% Novan Inc. 699,917,332.60% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.