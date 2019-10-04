Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.95M -3.76 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 553,002,840.06% -232.6% -39.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 286,291,739.89% -30.4% -21.7%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 72.2%. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.