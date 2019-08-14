Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.24 N/A -3.76 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta which is 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.25, and a 408.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 4.3%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.