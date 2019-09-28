Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.98M -3.76 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 552,241,899.45% -232.6% -39.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,855,441.26% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

14.1 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 52.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.