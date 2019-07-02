Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 7.14 N/A -3.76 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 429.93%. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 118.98% and its average target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 11.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.