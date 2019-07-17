Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.36 N/A -3.76 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.49 N/A 0.10 38.57

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 479.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 57.4%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.