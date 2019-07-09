Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

This is a contrast between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.44 N/A -3.76 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s beta is 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$21.25 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 459.21%. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 197.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 12.4% respectively. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.