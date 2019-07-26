Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta and it is 208.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3 and 3 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 561.99%. Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 167.56% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Affimed N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance while Affimed N.V. has 10.29% stronger performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.