Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 387.39% upside potential and an average target price of $21.25. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 569.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.