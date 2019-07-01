Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 7.11 N/A -3.76 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $21.25, and a 418.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 22.2% respectively. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.