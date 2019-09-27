Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.23 N/A -3.76 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% PolarityTE Inc. 312,572,462.09% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.