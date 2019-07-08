Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.47 N/A -3.76 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 79.57 N/A -1.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 456.28% upside potential and an average price target of $21.25. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has an average price target of $85, with potential upside of 74.36%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 81.5% respectively. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.