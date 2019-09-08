Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.14 N/A -3.76 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.50 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $25, and a 542.67% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 813.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.