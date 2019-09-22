Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparing side by side

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.99 N/A -3.76 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, which is potential 9.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.