Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.17 N/A -3.76 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 350.93 N/A -0.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 182.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.