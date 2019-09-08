Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Contrasting side by side

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.14 N/A -3.76 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 542.67%. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 100.50% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.