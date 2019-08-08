Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.23 N/A -3.76 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.30 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.25, and a 409.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.