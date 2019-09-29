Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.98M -3.76 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 552,127,463.62% -232.6% -39.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 405,541,871.92% 0% -102.6%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.