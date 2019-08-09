Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 58.63 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 387.39%. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 26.56% and its consensus target price is $31.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.