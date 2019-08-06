Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparing side by side

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.37 N/A -3.76 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 585.48% upside potential and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.