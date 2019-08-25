Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparing side by side

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.55 N/A -3.76 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.85 and it happens to be 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

14.1 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $21.25, and a 462.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 643.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.