Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.49 N/A -3.76 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 715.02 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 219.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14.1. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, with potential upside of 454.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.6% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.