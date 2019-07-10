Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparing side by side

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.53 N/A -3.76 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk & Volatility

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.65 beta and it is 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Advaxis Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$21.25 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 451.95%. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -75.00% and its average price target is $0.4. The data provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.