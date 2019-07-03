Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 6.78 N/A -3.76 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.74 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $21.25, and a 431.25% upside potential. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 97.89% and its consensus target price is $7.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 73.1%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.