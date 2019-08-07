Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) Analysts See $-0.59 EPS; Black Hills Has 1.35 Sentiment

Black Hills Corp (BKH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 128 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 95 sold and decreased their stakes in Black Hills Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 51.48 million shares, down from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Black Hills Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 68 Increased: 72 New Position: 56.

Analysts expect Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 41.58% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Paramount Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 216,478 shares traded. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation for 1.01 million shares. Phocas Financial Corp. owns 93,815 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0.67% invested in the company for 135,521 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.58% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 245,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 57,395 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 05/03/2018 KNBN-TV Rapid City: South Dakota’s snowmobiling season starts in early December and lasts through late March. The Black Hills; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 01/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp. Subsidiary Selected for 60-Megawatt Wind Project in Colorado; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Black Hills

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BKH – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Misses Q2 EPS by 20c, Reaffirms Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $845.85 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Principal Properties, Strategic Investments, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.