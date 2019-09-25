Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Since Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.01 N/A 0.05 282.24 Washington Prime Group Inc. 4 1.08 N/A 0.05 69.81

Demonstrates Paramount Group Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Washington Prime Group Inc. is observed to has than Paramount Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Paramount Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Paramount Group Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Washington Prime Group Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Paramount Group Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paramount Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 61.17% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paramount Group Inc. and Washington Prime Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 96.2% respectively. Paramount Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.91% -2.94% -17.87% -36.76% -53.22% -25.31%

For the past year Paramount Group Inc. has 10.11% stronger performance while Washington Prime Group Inc. has -25.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Paramount Group Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.