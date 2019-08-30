Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)

We are contrasting Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.01 N/A 0.05 282.24 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Paramount Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 59.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08%

For the past year Paramount Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Paramount Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.