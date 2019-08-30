Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP)

We are contrasting Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Paramount Group Inc.
|14
|4.01
|N/A
|0.05
|282.24
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 has Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Paramount Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Paramount Group Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Paramount Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 59.94% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Paramount Group Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Paramount Group Inc.
|-0.43%
|-0.79%
|-5.01%
|-3.29%
|-7.86%
|10.11%
|Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
|1.88%
|3.61%
|2.2%
|5.75%
|5.18%
|15.08%
For the past year Paramount Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Paramount Group Inc. beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.
Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.