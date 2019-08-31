Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

This is a contrast between Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.02 N/A 0.05 282.24 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.42 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paramount Group Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Paramount Group Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cushman & Wakefield plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 59.33% for Paramount Group Inc. with average price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paramount Group Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 67.1%. Paramount Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.6% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11%

For the past year Paramount Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Summary

Paramount Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.