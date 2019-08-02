Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Comparing side by side

As Property Management businesses, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.14 N/A 0.05 282.24 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 146 0.81 N/A 11.15 13.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paramount Group Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Paramount Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0.00% 12.9% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Group Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. In other hand, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has beta of 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Paramount Group Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Paramount Group Inc. has a 54.87% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Meanwhile, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s average target price is $185.33, while its potential upside is 29.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Paramount Group Inc. appears more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Paramount Group Inc. shares and 84.5% of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Paramount Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11% Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 1.41% 3.23% -4.7% 2.82% -14.12% 15.08%

For the past year Paramount Group Inc. has weaker performance than Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated beats Paramount Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.