Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Henry Jack & Associates Has 1.11 Sentiment

Analysts expect Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. PGRE’s profit would be $53.84M giving it 14.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Paramount Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $12.91 lastly. It is down 7.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PGRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Paramount Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGRE); 02/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 23C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 Paramount Group Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/05/2018 – Paramount Leases over Five Floors to McGraw-Hill Education; 15/03/2018 – PARAMOUNT BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV BY 5.3%; 15/03/2018 – Paramount Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend By 5.3%; 15/03/2018 – Paramount Group Raises Dividend to 10c; 08/05/2018 – Paramount Executes Four-Floor Lease with Pillsbury at 31 West 52nd Street

Henry Jack & Associates Inc (JKHY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 189 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 171 reduced and sold their positions in Henry Jack & Associates Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 78.89 million shares, up from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Henry Jack & Associates Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 150 Increased: 136 New Position: 53.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.08 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $82.12M for 34.40 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.91% EPS growth.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for 87,899 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 35,012 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Account Management Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 20,800 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 166,656 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.30 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 41.05 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

