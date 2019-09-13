Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

We will be comparing the differences between Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 74.40 N/A -0.21 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.34 N/A 2.07 26.94

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Compass Minerals International Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Compass Minerals International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s potential downside is -4.00% and its consensus target price is $55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and Compass Minerals International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 96.4%. Insiders held roughly 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was less bullish than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.