Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Contrasting side by side

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 71.64 N/A -0.21 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.47 N/A 0.54 4.38

Table 1 demonstrates Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and Smart Sand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Liquidity

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Smart Sand Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Smart Sand Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and Smart Sand Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Smart Sand Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 69.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.25% are Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Smart Sand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was less bullish than Smart Sand Inc.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.