Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 79.63 N/A -0.21 0.00 PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares and 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has 1.67% stronger performance while PolyMet Mining Corp. has -53.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.