Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has 28.25% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.50% -9.20% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 69.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.