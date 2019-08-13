Parametrica Management LTD Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $528,616 as Stock Price Declined; Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Sei Investments (WAB)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 1.37M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.30M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd reported 41,213 shares stake. Plante Moran Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 3,465 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Provise Mgmt Limited holds 24,755 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. City Holdings has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,530 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Round Table Services Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,389 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.16M shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd reported 5,043 shares. First Merchants has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,500 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,525 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 43,640 shares. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 5,659 shares. 825,562 were accumulated by Cincinnati Corp. 164,349 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management owns 5,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 787,968 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hahn Cap Limited holds 201,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 13,278 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 95 shares. Korea Corporation reported 25,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset accumulated 488,118 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 2,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.01% or 167,295 shares. 25,736 were reported by Bahl Gaynor. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 230,971 shares. 46,233 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Knott David M stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 5,957 shares to 226,888 shares, valued at $18.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,129 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G).