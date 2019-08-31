Parametrica Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Trustmark (TRMK) by $319,869 as Market Value Were Volatile; National Beverage (FIZZ) Valuation Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Holding

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 6,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 400,702 shares traded or 38.40% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 2,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4,176 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.08 million, down from 7,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 332,327 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TRMK shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 541,026 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 5.01 million shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 57,493 shares. 6,592 are held by Parametrica Management. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 443,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.02% or 8,395 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs reported 37,568 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 0.04% stake. The California-based Aperio Group Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 20,858 shares in its portfolio. 84,849 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Prudential Finance holds 41,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,807 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $39.94M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 5,483 shares to 16,383 shares, valued at $667.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Veon Ltd Adr Each Rep 1 Ord.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.52 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

