Parametrica Management LTD Trimmed Catalent (CTLT) Position; Albion Financial Group Upped Target (TGT) Holding

Albion Financial Group increased Target Corporation (TGT) stake by 27.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 6,760 shares as Target Corporation (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Albion Financial Group holds 31,615 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 24,855 last quarter. Target Corporation now has $54.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 3.80 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 64.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Parametrica Management Ltd holds 4,976 shares with $202,000 value, down from 14,165 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 755,956 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -5.93% below currents $106.71 stock price. Target had 33 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10300 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $28.90 million for 65.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 10.26% above currents $52.06 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating.